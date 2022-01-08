WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a Chinese American man who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crimes charges. A message was left seeking comment with his lawyers.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
Parents charged with capital murder in connection with toddler’s death in Biloxi
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
In Mississippi, prescription no longer needed for Pseudoephedrine products
In Mississippi, prescription no longer needed for Pseudoephedrine products

Latest News

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
States are scrambling to keep up with COVID surge. (Source: CNN Newsource)
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge
The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence