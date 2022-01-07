WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Booster is key to defeating omicron, health officials say

A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests by syringes waiting to be loaded by...
A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests by syringes waiting to be loaded by nurses from the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health officials discussed COVID-19 issues at a press conference Friday.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig discussed case counts, hospital capacity and testing issues at noon.

The press conference comes amid record-high totals of COVID-19 within Mississippi due to the highly-transmissible omicron variant. Both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s totals set new records for daily tallies in the state.

Byers says there is rapid transmission in every part of the state.

“We know omicron is much more infectious than the previous strains we’ve seen,” Byers said. He says 73 percent of cases in the state are from omicron.

He says while the omicron is typically more mild in most cases, the sheer amount of cases will lead to a spike in hospitalizations and deaths.

The most severe of cases, he said, remains in vulnerable individuals, like those who are 65 and older.

“The majority of those deaths are still occurring in individuals who are unvaccinated,” Byers said.

Just two percent of deaths in the last month have come from people who are fully vaccinated with a booster.

He says they will meet with schools next week and work on ways to keep children in schools while keeping precautions in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Craig says the health department has 43 locations for testing set up across the state. They’ve seen an increase in testing appointments statewide and have done some adjustments to accommodate that, like raising the amount of daily tests in Rankin County to 1,000.

He says some areas are in need of ICU space, and not just because of COVID problems. As of Thursday, just 47 ICU beds were available statewide.

Byers pointed out that because we’re in the middle of flu season, there is likely to be increased hospitalizations from those patients with the flu as well.

They are concerned about the increase in outbreaks at long-term care facilities, but Byers says there has been a low number of deaths, which he says is due to the vaccination rate among these homes.

They expect high numbers of cases and high levels of transmission at least through the next week.

“It’s time to get a booster,” Dobbs said. “We know that’s how we can beat omicron.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
Parents charged with capital murder in connection with toddler’s death in Biloxi
Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked vehicles owned by...
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from school vehicles
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,079 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
Mississippi sets another record high for COVID cases for second day in a row
43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas...
Police: Ocean Springs man robbed gas station, gave money back, then was arrested

Latest News

As of Jan. 5, there were 940 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
Hospitalizations up as 6,774 new cases, 16 deaths reported Friday
Health dept. gives update amid omicron surge
Beautiful day ahead
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Apollo, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, is recovering after being trapped under the snow in an...
VIDEO: College students rescue dog buried in Colorado avalanche
The best we can do today on the thermometer will be 50s this afternoon. So probably not the...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast