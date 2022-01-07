VIDEO: College students rescue dog buried in Colorado avalanche

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A pup that was caught in an avalanche over the holidays is lucky to be alive and it’s all thanks to two college students who were in the right place at the right time.

One of those students was Bobby White, a Gulfport native. He and his friend Josh Trujillo both attend the Colorado School of Mines.

They were spending Boxing Day on Dec. 26 skiing at Berthoud Pass when the fun day on the slopes took a terrifying turn.

“We were just skiing more mellow terrain, non-avalanche prone, and witnessed a big avalanche out to the right of us, maybe a thousand feet away,” recalled White.

With a Go Pro camera on one of the men’s helmets still recording, the two friends quickly made their way to the avalanche track to see if anyone needed help. A beacon search yielded nothing, but then the two friends saw a man searching for his dog.

Together, the three men spent the next 20 minutes probing through the snow looking for the dog, a Chesapeake Bay retriever named Apollo. With time running out and the conditions becoming more and more precarious, the men started to feel like all hope was lost.

“The problem is that when you’re searching underneath that it could still potentially slide again, especially if you haven’t been up to the dog to examine it,” said White.

Bobby and Josh had just decided to call off the search when Josh spotted something in the snow.

“The dog’s snout had melted a hole through the snow and, miraculously, was faced the right side up so that he could breathe,” said White.

The three men started frantically digging.

“(Apollo) got drug over 60-foot cliffs and then through trees, so I thought he would at least be severely injured, if not mortally,” said White.

Thankfully, to everyone’s surprise, Apollo was alive and mostly well.

“It’s pretty crazy that he didn’t get hurt or anything,” said White.

Apollo escaped his fate with only a slight limp, which he has since fully recovered from.

Bobby is still home on the Gulf Coast on winter break, far from anything that resembles a snowy mountain. He says once he gets back to Colorado for school, he and Josh plan to have a beer with Apollo’s owner and celebrate the pup’s health and good fortune.

