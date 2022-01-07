WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Uber Eats driver shot during attempted carjacking in Ohio City, police say

Uber Eats driver shot during attempted carjacking in Ohio City, police say
Uber Eats driver shot during attempted carjacking in Ohio City, police say(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber Eats driver was shot Monday during an attempted carjacking in the Ohio City neighborhood, according to a Cleveland police report.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of Washington Avenue.

Police said three juveniles approached a 51-year-old man who was walking to his car after a food delivery.

One of the juveniles held him at gunpoint and demanded his car keys, according to the report.

According to the report, the suspects shot the man in his arm as he ran to his vehicle.

Police said he was able to drive away and call for help.

The victim described the suspects as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

They were wore black masks and hoodies, according to the report.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
Parents charged with capital murder in connection with toddler’s death in Biloxi
Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked vehicles owned by...
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from school vehicles
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,079 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
Mississippi sets another record high for COVID cases for second day in a row
43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas...
Police: Ocean Springs man robbed gas station, gave money back, then was arrested

Latest News

As of Jan. 5, there were 940 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
Hospitalizations up as 6,774 new cases, 16 deaths reported Friday
Health dept. gives update amid omicron surge
Beautiful day ahead
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Apollo, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, is recovering after being trapped under the snow in an...
VIDEO: College students rescue dog buried in Colorado avalanche