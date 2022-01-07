Uber Eats driver shot during attempted carjacking in Ohio City, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber Eats driver was shot Monday during an attempted carjacking in the Ohio City neighborhood, according to a Cleveland police report.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of Washington Avenue.

Police said three juveniles approached a 51-year-old man who was walking to his car after a food delivery.

One of the juveniles held him at gunpoint and demanded his car keys, according to the report.

According to the report, the suspects shot the man in his arm as he ran to his vehicle.

Police said he was able to drive away and call for help.

The victim described the suspects as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

They were wore black masks and hoodies, according to the report.

