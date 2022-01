MS-AL, North-South All-Star rosters announced

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The rosters for both the Mississippi-Alabama and North-South all-star basketball games have been announced, and South Mississippi is well-represented.

Mississippi-Alabama All-Star - boys:

Sam Murray (Harrison Central)

Mississippi-Alabama All-Star - girls:

Hayleigh Breland (Harrison Central)

Laila Walker (Harrison Central)

Madelyn Lander (Hancock)

North-South All-Star - girls:

Coach Charles Neely, Our Lady Academy (1A/2A/3A)

Shaneal Corpuz, Biloxi (4A/5A/6A)

Daydria Cuevas, Pass Christian (4A/5A/6A)

Bethany Graves, Pascagoula (4A/5A/6A)

Micah Odell, Gulfport (4A/5A/6A)

Dekeria Walls, Harrison Central (4A/5A/6A)

Coach Greta Ainsworth, Pass Christian (4A/5A/6A)

North-South All-Star - boys:

Robert Millender, Pascagoula (4A/5A/6A)

Kedrick Osby, Moss Point (4A/5A/6A)

Duran Parish, Biloxi (4A/5A/6A)

