WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies at Parchman

Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies in prison
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies in prison(WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man who received two life sentences in 2021 for crimes committed against two children and their grandmother has died.

The Rankin County coroner confirmed that Keith Reeder passed away at Parchman late last year.

In May of 2020, Reeder broke into a Pearl apartment with a knife, beat the owner, a 54-year-old grandmother, and tied her up in a bedroom.

While she was tied up, Reeder would then sexually assault her two grandchildren, who were both under 12 years old. He would also assault the grandmother.

The woman was eventually able to free herself and call 911 before she was beaten again. When police arrived, they found Reeder hiding in the attic.

All three of his victims were taken for medical treatment at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

According to officials at the time, Reeder had an “extensive” criminal history and was a convicted felon. Early last year, he was given two life sentences for two sexual battery charges involving small children.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
Parents charged with capital murder in connection with toddler’s death in Biloxi
Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked vehicles owned by...
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from school vehicles
More than 50 shots were fired from small handguns to assault rifles were fired by multiple...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,079 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
Mississippi sets another record high for COVID cases for second day in a row

Latest News

A Coast domestic violence expert spoke to WLOX about how such a horrific crime could have been...
Death of Biloxi toddler brings awareness to domestic violence
Waveland seeks funding for Hurricane Zeta repairs
Waveland seeks funding for Hurricane Zeta repairs
Pharmacies sell allergy medicines with pseudoephedrine behind the counter and they have a...
Law enforcement fears new law will allow meth labs to come back
Waveland leaders are taking steps to bring people back to the city after Hurricane Zeta caused...
Waveland working to lure more people back to the city
A child's death shocked the Biloxi neighborhood where the boy lived. A Coast domestic violence...
Could a Biloxi toddler's tragic death have been prevented?