Friday’s Forecast

Bundle up! It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill dropping into the 20s at times. A beautiful sunny day is expected thanks to high pressure across our region. This afternoon’s temperatures will only reach the cool 50s which would be around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon and a bit cooler than normal for early January. A system approaching from the west will bring weekend rain chances. Right now, the best chances still appear to be Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night. Can’t rule out a few a few rumbles of thunder and perhaps a strong storm or two. Then, a cold front arrives Sunday night allowing for breezy, drier, and cooler conditions going into next week.

