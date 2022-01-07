WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Friday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bundle up! It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill dropping into the 20s at times. A beautiful sunny day is expected thanks to high pressure across our region. This afternoon’s temperatures will only reach the cool 50s which would be around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon and a bit cooler than normal for early January. A system approaching from the west will bring weekend rain chances. Right now, the best chances still appear to be Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night. Can’t rule out a few a few rumbles of thunder and perhaps a strong storm or two. Then, a cold front arrives Sunday night allowing for breezy, drier, and cooler conditions going into next week.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
Parents charged with capital murder in connection with toddler’s death in Biloxi
Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked vehicles owned by...
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from school vehicles
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,079 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
Mississippi sets another record high for COVID cases for second day in a row
43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas...
Police: Ocean Springs man robbed gas station, gave money back, then was arrested

Latest News

Brrrr... bundle up! Feeling cold this morning. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cold Friday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Winter returns tonight
Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.6.21
Chilly Friday, warmer temps and rain return this weekend