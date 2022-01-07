Hospitalizations up as 6,774 new cases, 16 deaths reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,774 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths in the state Friday. That case total is for the period between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

It’s slightly lower than the previous totals over the last two days, which saw a record-number of people testing positive in a 24-hour period. Before this week, the highest number of cases in a 24-hour period was 5,048 on Aug. 20, 2021, which was at the height of the Delta variant being seen across the country.

On Friday in the six lower counties, 1,245 new cases and two new deaths were reported. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (489), Jackson County (370), Pearl River County (144), Hancock County (135), George County (61), and Stone County (46). Two new deaths were reported in Harrison County; one of those occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6, while the other happened between Aug. 17 and Dec. 28.

As of Jan. 6 at 3pm, there have been a total of 586,547 cases and 10,527 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 5402 80 73 9 Hancock 8660 134 88 17 Harrison 38,403 571 547 80 Jackson 27,545 396 293 41 Pearl River 10,776 245 211 42 Stone 3942 67 88 14

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,079 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths in the state Thursday. (MSDH)

As of Jan. 5, there were 940 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 176 were in the ICU and 73 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

COVID hospitalizations 12/16/21-1/5/22 (MSDH)

Covid hospitalizations in Mississippi by age (MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

. (MSDH)

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,079 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths in the state Thursday. (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,592 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in the state Wednesday. (MSDH)

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,079 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths in the state Thursday. (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.