4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people are now under arrest charged in connection with a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed four people in Gulfport.

Xavier Preston, 23, faces the most serious charges, and is currently in custody in Kentucky on an unrelated matter. Once the Gulfport native is extradited, he will be charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling. Williams faces an additional charge for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

The shooting happened just minutes before midnight at a New Year’s Eve party on Lewis Avenue in the Gaston Point neighborhood.

Police said during the party a fight broke out, leading to gunfire. They say more than 50 shots were fired by multiple people using everything from small handguns to assault rifles.

When police arrived, they found six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three men died from their injuries the night of the shooting: Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville, Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport, and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis.

A fourth victim, Nathaniel Harris, 52, was in critical condition for several days before succumbing to his injuries. Two other men and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said the victims and those arrested all knew each other. He also thanked community leaders who have been instrumental in getting people to come forward with tips and information.

The investigation continues. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

