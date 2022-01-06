WLOX Careers
Two people charged with capital murder in connection with 2-year-old boy’s death in Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people were charged with capital murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy in Biloxi on December 27.

Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann Heard with capital murder.

Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann Heard with capital murder.(Harrison County Jail)

Initially, the two were arrested on felony child abuse charges on Jan. 5, but the charges were upgraded on Jan. 6 due to investigators gathering more information with the help of several local and state agencies.

The investigation stems from an incident on December 27. Investigators say the woman called for help around 6 a.m. after she found her son unresponsive. First responders arrived at the 300 block of St. Mary Blvd and took the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both suspects are being held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond pending court hearings.

As of now, details are limited but we will update this story once information is available.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

