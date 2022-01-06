Showers possible. Cold front on the way.

Patchy fog possible this morning. Some hit-or-miss showers will be possible today in South Mississippi as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will be mild in the 50s this morning and the perhaps 70s this afternoon. By tonight, any rain will end as skies clear and temperatures sharply fall to overnight lows in the mid to lower 30s. So, a light freeze will be possible for parts of South Mississippi overnight tonight into early Friday. This cooldown will only last one day before we warm up for Saturday and Sunday. Weekend will be wet at times and right now the timeframe for the highest rain chances appears to be Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night. Cooling down and drying out next Monday and Tuesday with slightly milder air next Wednesday.

