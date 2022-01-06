WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Saints approaching week 18 with playoff mindset

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold as Darnold walks to the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Saints won 18-10. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The NFC playoff race is entirely locked up except for the final wild card spot. San Francisco has one game up on New Orleans with one final week to go. All the Saints have to do is win, and watch San Francisco fall to the Rams. The 49ers crushed LA earlier in the season, and the Saints fell to the Falcons back in November - so history is not on New Orleans’ side.

But with some players coming back from injury and the COVID list, New Orleans - at least compared to a couple weeks prior - is getting healthier over the closing days of the regular season. Its defense is playing out of its mind, allowing fewer than 10 points per game over its last four games - the best four-game defensive stretch of the season by a landslide. If the Saints are to come out of Sunday with a playoff spot clinched, it’ll be their first wild card ticket punched since 2013 - another scenario that came down to the final week. That was a while ago, but most of this team has playoff experience. And even though week 17 wasn’t technically a postseason game, it felt like one in the Saints’ locker room.

“It is unique that it’s the regular season. But, we’ve been in these games before,” quarterback Taysom Hill said. “Shoot, last week was a must-win, and we treated it like a playoff game. This week has more of a playoff feel for us. If we don’t win, we’re for sure going home. So, the mindset is the same.”

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas...
Police: Ocean Springs man robbed gas station, gave money back, then was arrested
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Authorities searching for suspect in Christmas Eve shooting
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified,...
Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man

Latest News

The Golden Eagles will now face Louisiana Tech on January 16
Two Southern Miss women’s basketball games postponed
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71)
Ramczyk limited in Saints practice; four players miss practice
Jontre Kirklin (13) started at quarterback for the Tigers in the Texas Bowl. Kirklin finished...
Short-handed Tigers fall to Kansas State 42-20; first losing season since ‘99
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hancock vs. Harrison Central (01/04/2022)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hancock vs. Harrison Central (01/04/2022)