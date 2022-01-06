WLOX Careers
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from school vehicles

Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked vehicles owned by the George County School District, then selling the parts.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man accused of stealing catalytic converters in George County is now indicted for grand larceny. The vehicles were owned by the George County School District.

Elijah Murrah is accused of sawing multiple catalytic converters off parked, school-owned vehicles, then selling the parts.

“The George County School District will continue to have a zero tolerance for the theft of any school district property,” said George County School District Superintendent Wade Whitney, Jr. “We are very proud of the efforts of our school district police department and the support we received from the State Auditor’s Office.”

If convicted, Murrah faces up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Angel McIlrath.

“Theft of property from public school children cannot be tolerated. If you know of any other theft of any property from school districts, please contact my office,” State Auditor Shad White said. “We will keep your identity confidential.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to the auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

