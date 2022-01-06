Lawmakers discuss State Capitol safety protocol following Lt. Governor’s positive COVID test

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday morning, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s office announced he’s tested positive for the virus. He tested after learning he was exposed. But he’s fully vaccinated and boosted and isn’t experiencing any symptoms.

Still, it’s got people talking around the State Capitol. Word travels fast in those halls.

“Seems like everyone’s a little afraid of the COVID right now... not showing up,” said Senate Pro Tempore Dean Kirby Wednesday morning after the roll call.

Within the last two days, we had asked both the Lt. Governor and Speaker about any added protocols there may be in light of the rising case numbers.

Monday, the Lt. Governor said he had been in touch with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and was monitoring the virus numbers and developments closely. He mentioned a handful of precautions they anticipated putting in place.

“Those may stiffen as we see what happens over the next few weeks,” said Hosemann.

Tuesday, we asked the Speaker about protocols.

“No, we are not implementing anything unusual,” said Speaker Philip Gunn. “We plan to proceed normally here on our end of the building. And we’ll continue to watch and just see what happens.”

And now Wednesday, members have mixed feelings after learning of a confirmed case. Some were worried even before that.

“I was terrified, because a lot of the members didn’t have face coverings,” noted Senator Hillman Frazier. “And that really alarmed me. And seeing how the numbers have gone back up in this state... we should be very cautious about what we do in terms of stopping the spread of it.”

Others aren’t too worried.

“I think that we’ve all tried to do what’s best for us,” said Senator Scott DeLano. “And, individually, we take our own precautions, a lot of us have had COVID. Once already, I personally have had COVID, a second time just headed over Christmas break. I’ve had my antibodies, I feel really good.

“I was really impressed with, with how my body reacted to all the precautions that I had taken prior to getting it in December,” continued DeLano, who is vaccinated. “So, I think that’s something that we’re all trying to do here. We know, we’re going to have some ups and downs. But you know what, that’s the way it’s going to be in our society. And we expect, you know, I think the people expect us to do what we want to have happen in our workplaces as well, it’s something we’re gonna have to manage, we’d have to get through it and do it.”

There are signs up to sit in every other seat in the Senate gallery. But there were more unmasked members and visitors on the first two days than masked. Masks aren’t mandated.

“This is not political,” explained Sen. Sollie Norwood. “This is regarding our health and safety...”

House members say there’s some level of accommodations being made for those who don’t feel comfortable.

“We had a meeting a few minutes ago, and basically what the Speaker said was if you feel uncomfortable, you’re welcome to stay in your office and listen over the intercom and then send word either text or by calling and they could vote accordingly,” said Rep. Donnie Scoggin.

So far, there aren’t any major distributions we know of. But we will keep you posted on whether that changes or more cases are reported among members.

