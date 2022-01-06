Fast Food: Taco Bell has chicken wings for one week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning Thursday, January 6, 2022 and for a limited time, you can get Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings, available after 2:00 p.m.
The special one-week offer features five, bone-in Crispy Chicken Wings, coated in Mexican Queso seasoning, crisped and served along with their signature spicy ranch dipping sauce.
Fans can grab the Crispy Chicken Wings on-the-go box for $5.99.
Taco Bell has also announced a new monthly taco subscription.
