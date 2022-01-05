WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a couple of mornings near-freezing so far this week, Wednesday we wake up to mostly 40s on the thermometer so it’s not quite as cold this morning. This afternoon will bring highs in the mid 60s which would be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon’s 50s. Can’t rule out some patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with only a slight chance for rain showers. Better rain chance tonight into Thursday as a quick-moving cold front moves in from the northwest. This will allow for a brief cooldown on Friday. Unfortunately, the weekend may be wet at times. Right now, the best weekend rain chances appear to be from Saturday night into Sunday which sounds similar to last weekend. Those weekend raindrops will be due to another approaching cold front which should bring us another cooldown for next Monday and Tuesday.

