U.S. Representative Thompson prepares to return to Washington for January 6 Anniversary

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nation will look back on the January 6 Capitol Insurrection in two days. A shocking day when protests led to the deaths of rioters and law officers.

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson shared information about efforts by a congressional committee to prevent what he calls a future attack on democracy.

“It was a terrible day,” said Thompson. “As we started the certification process, people started breaking into the United States Capitol.”

The District Two representative was there nearly one year ago when rioters descended on the Capitol during a historic and normally routine process after an election.

“I heard the shot where the young lady was killed,” said the congressman. “I heard the officer crying out in pain, but I also had to move to a secure area to protect myself along with other members.”

That violence launched the January 6th Select Committee, with Thompson as chair. It has interviewed over 300 witnesses and reviewed about 35,000 documents, questioning participants and organizations, including former President Trump’s administration.

“We’re talking to people who worked in the administration,” said the committee chairman. “About 90 percent of them are cooperating with us.”

Thompson returns to Washington on Wednesday in preparation for services at the Capitol to mark the anniversary of the insurrection.

“The president is scheduled to speak. There will be several historians who will give us a background on what has occurred. Then we’ll have a town hall meeting,” added the Bolton native.

The committee’s findings and recommendations to Congress to prevent another violent breach of government proceedings are expected in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

