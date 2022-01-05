WLOX Careers
Suspect identified in Young Dolph's murder; investigators offer $15K reward

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Memphis man wanted for the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who is alleged to have shot Young Dolph November 17, 2021 in Memphis. Law enforcement agencies are offering a combined reward of $15,000. Johnson has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.

Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release. The original charge was for a weapon offense.

Johnson is 5′8″ and weighs around 190 pounds. He has the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm. The U.S. Marshals Service says Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Marshals at 901-275-4562, 901-601-1575, or 731-571-0280.

