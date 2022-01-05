Rio de Janeiro mayor cancels Carnival street parades over COVID-19 risk, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carnival street parades in Rio de Janeiro have been canceled for 2022 by the city’s mayor, as new COVID-19 cases continue to explode in Brazil, according to a report from CNN.

The report said Rio’s mayor Eduardo Paes made the announcement Tuesday (Jan. 4) during a YouTube live stream.

“We had a meeting today with the people from the ‘blocos’ (organized street parties), and we informed them that the street Carnival, which didn’t take place in 2021, cannot happen this year due to the epidemiological data that we have,” Paes said, according to the translated CNN report.

The city’s Sapucai carnival - the parade of performers from Rio’s samba schools through the Marque de Sapucai Sambadrome stadium - still is planned to take place under restricted health protocols, the report said. That parade, viewed by spectators in the stadium’s stands, was canceled in 2021.

Brazil’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 18,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 175 deaths.

According to the Riotour travel agency, more than 7 million revelers usually attend the Carnival celebrations in the city.

According to a report from the Reuters news service, other Brazilian state capitals also are canceling their Carnival parades.

Last week, the northeastern city of Salvador said it would not celebrate the event. Belo Horizonte, the state capital of Minas Gerais, also decided it will not sponsor or spend on street parades this year, according to local media reports.

Sao Paulo, the capital of Brazil’s wealthiest state, plans to relocate its street parade to the city’s Interlagos Formula One race track, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.

