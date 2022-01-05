WLOX Careers
Ramczyk limited in Saints practice; four players miss practice

Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71)
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) returned to the practice field Wedneday on a limited basis. Ramczyk has been out the last seven games and was recently on the reserve/Covid-19 list. The Saints have sorely missed Ramczyk and left tackle Terron Armstead on their offensive line.

Armstead (knee) missed practice Wednesday. Marcus Davenport (ankle), P.J. Williams (ankle) and Bradley Roby (shoulder) all missed practice as well.

Along with Ramczyk, Mark Ingram (knee), Tre’Quan Smith (chest) and Ty Montgomery were limited. Taysom Hill (finger) was a full participant.

