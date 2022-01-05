WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Powerball jackpot boosted to $630 million

Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.
Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.(WLUC photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot keeps growing.

The jackpot stands at $630 million, the game’s seventh largest, with a lump-sum cash value of $448.4 million, Powerball announced.

Game officials said an increase in ticket sales has enlarged the jackpot.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in almost three months.

It was last won by a single ticket in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing. That $699.8 million prize was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum payment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Authorities searching for suspect in Christmas Eve shooting
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified,...
Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

Latest News

Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes after teachers union backs remote learning
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
‘Flurona’: You can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time
Craig Murphy, the Philadelphia deputy fire commissioner, expresses anguish after more than a...
'I don't have the words,' Philadelphia fire official says of deaths
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,592 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
6,592 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
CDC urges ‘up to date’ shots; no ‘fully vaccinated’ change