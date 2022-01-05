WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Ocean Springs man robbed gas station, gave money back, then was arrested

43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas...
43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas station in Ocean Springs.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man is facing an armed robbery charge despite giving the money back to the store employee he robbed, said police.

It happened Sunday, Jan. 2, at 2:55am at the Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.

According to police, 43-year-old Justin Edwards went inside the Circle K at the corner of Highway 90 and Washington Avenue at 2:55am on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Edwards implied he had a weapon and demanded money from an employee inside, then fled the scene once he was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Another employee followed Edwards into the parking lot and demanded he give the money back, said police. Edwards reportedly handed the money back over to the employee. He was stopped by police a short distance later, identified as the robbery suspect and arrested.

Edwards was taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center and a $100,000 bond was set.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Authorities searching for suspect in Christmas Eve shooting
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified,...
Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,592 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
6,592 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges
A report of shots being fired in Gautier led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, along with several...
Drugs, guns seized, 16-year-old arrested after shooting reported in Gautier
Warmer today with isolated showers
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast