WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

New Zealand news anchor’s face tattoo honors her Maori heritage

News Zealand news anchor Oriini Kaipara wears an ancestral chin tattoo. The facial markings...
News Zealand news anchor Oriini Kaipara wears an ancestral chin tattoo. The facial markings honor her family and her Maori heritage.(Courtesy: Orini Kaipara)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Christmas Day, veteran New Zealand journalist Oriini Kaipara made history. She is her country’s first news anchor to host a national primetime broadcast sporting ancestral markings on her face.

“I love my moko. I love my culture,” she said.

The chin tattoo isn’t a publicity stunt. The intricate ink tells her family’s story.

“It represents the Maori language. Ultimately, that’s why it’s sitting right on my mouth. That’s why I speak Maori. It’s a reminder,” she said.

Kaipara got the facial markings three years ago, and debuted them on Maori news. Now she’s on the national broadcasts that reach an audience of about a million households.

“It never ever crossed my mind about what would having a moko kauae do to my employment opportunities,” she said. “I did have reservations about how the public would react to me being onscreen in every home across the country.”

She also has traditional body tattoos, and she delivers her reports bilingually, adding her native tongue to the stories she tells.

“My first language is Maori, and my purpose in life is to help revitalize Maori language, which is still listed as an endangered language,” she said.

The reaction across New Zealand has been very positive and her story has gone global.

“It’s really overwhelming,” she said.

Kaipara hopes to inspire others in her country to celebrate their roots.

“It’s not something that should be vanished back to the history books. No! Absolutely not! We exist and we exist because we’re Maori. Pure and simple,” she said.

Kaipara wears her facial tattoo with pride because it so much more than just art and ink.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas...
Police: Ocean Springs man robbed gas station, gave money back, then was arrested
Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Authorities searching for suspect in Christmas Eve shooting
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified,...
Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man

Latest News

The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south...
Arizona teen missing since early 2020 found in south Alabama
Edith Francisco, a fellow church member, greets World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks as he...
Oldest surviving WWII vet dies at 112 in New Orleans
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,592 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
Mississippi reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day since pandemic began
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges
University Laboratory School
BR fourth-grader suspended for refusing to wear mask