Long Beach annexation plans put on hold

Board of Aldermen votes to stop annexation process
Long Beach Board of Aldermen voted on Tuesday to stop annexation proceedings.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Just a few weeks ago, city leaders were moving full steam ahead with plans to expand Long Beach city limits to the north, but on Tuesday those same city leaders had a change of heart.

The Long Beach Board of Aldermen made a reversal in deciding to not proceed with plans to expand the city limits. This decision came just moments before a citizen was scheduled to speak out against the annexation plan.

“The annexation attempt in my opinion is futile and unnecessary,” said Wayne O’Neal.

In a prepared statement, O’Neal explained his concerns surrounding annexation.

The Board of Aldermen also showed their hesitation by passing a motion to stop annexation proceedings at this time. Board members said they needed more time to explore the ramifications and costs of more than doubling the city’s size.

“The aldermen after the last meeting felt that maybe we had moved too quickly,” said Mayor George Bass. “A couple of them talked to me about it, and I said it’s something you need to discuss; you’re the ones that voted on it. I can’t vote and said you’re the ones that can vote on tabling this just like they did with the 2011 study.”

In December, the board voted to move forward with filing for annexation in court.

While Mayor Bass believes Long Beach needed annexation to expand the tax base around the interstate, he doesn’t have expectations of it being explored any further.

“I don’t foresee it coming up in the near future, probably not in the rest of this administration and that’s another three and a half years,” Bass said.

On Tuesday, the board also agreed to hold off for now on plans to expand and extend Beatline Road.

Bass said he’s turning his attention to existing problems like figuring out how to rebuild the city’s harbor that was destroyed during Hurricane Zeta.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

