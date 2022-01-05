Happening Feb. 3-6th: 2022 Coastwide MLK Celebration Events List

Editor’s Note: Due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, January’s Coastwide MLK Celebration events were postponed until February 3-6, 2022.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Since 1985, the Coastwide MLK Celebration Committee has worked to create activities and service opportunities for South Mississippians wishing to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The theme for the 2022 Coastwide MLK Celebration Week is “Defining our Legacy.” Learn more about this year’s events by visiting www.mlkcoastwide.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CoastwideMLK

Thursday, February 3

6pm - Defining Our Legacy Panel Discussion & Reception, Biloxi Visitors Center (1050 Beach Blvd.) This free panel discussion will focus on home ownership and real estate investing. Admission is free, but you must register. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/357317179472660

The Defining Our Legacy Panel Discussion & Reception is happening Thursday, February 3 beginning at 6pm at the Biloxi Visitors Center (1050 Beach Blvd.). (Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Celebration Committee)

Friday, February 4

6pm - Coastwide MLK Gospel Inspirational, Facebook Live event featuring local artists https://www.facebook.com/CoastwideMLK

A Virtual Gospel Inspirational will take place on Facebook Live February 4th at 6pm. (Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Celebration Committee)

Saturday, February 5

11am - MLK Coastwide Community Food Drop, Gautier Senior Center (914 De La Pointe Drive). This event is “first come, first served” for 300 families.

The MLK Coastwide Community Food Drop will take place Saturday, February 5 at 11am at the Gautier Senior Center. (Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Celebration Committee)

Sunday, February 6

11am - MLK Parade through East Biloxi. More info at https://www.mlkcoastwide.com/parade

Noon - Battle of the Bands at MGM Park (105 Caillavet Street, Biloxi) Admission is $5. The show will feature bands from Alcorn State University & Mississippi Valley State University. Tickets may be purchased through Eventbright.com.

The 2022 Battle of the Bands at MGM Park will feature bands from Alcorn State University & Mississippi Valley State University. (Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Celebration Committee)

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.