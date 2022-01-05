WLOX Careers
Ground Zero Blues Club sign goes up as nearby business picks up in Biloxi

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been in downtown Biloxi the past few days, you’ve seen workers putting in the Ground Zero Blues Club sign at the Kress Building on Howard Avenue.

This, of course, is where Morgan Freeman’s club is located and is soon to open. It’s just part of what’s going on here with the sign going up as a sign of the times, and a symbol of more business coming in.

One recent addition belongs to Jenn and Chuck Miestovich. They recently opened Jenn and Chuck’s Photography on Howard because the location snaps perfectly into their long-term plan.

“We love the renovations that are going on down here, we saw what’s happening with the downtown area of Biloxi and wanted to be a part of it,” said Chuck Miestovich.

Next door, The Avenue Salon became part of this area when it opened during the pandemic. Peggy Andersen joined fellow small business owner Jean McGrury in this spot and said it’s been a cut above any other options.

“We knew it was going to be a place to grow and we’ve been so excited to be a part of watching it grow,” Andersen said. “We all like to spend time with each other and support each other so we’re definitely excited to have a new member.”

When finished, the club will have a 1,200-person standing-room-only capacity, a VIP lounge, a restaurant that will seat 200 people and apartments on the third floor, just like the original location in Clarksdale.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

