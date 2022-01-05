WLOX Careers
Gaston Point residents seek answers following deadly shooting

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “This is inexcusable,” said Gaston Point resident Shoncy Wible.

Wible spoke out at Gulfport’s city council meeting Tuesday afternoon. She said she was seeking answers after a New Year’s Eve party in her neighborhood turned violent, leaving four dead and three others injured.

We want to feel safe and we don’t,” she said. “We haven’t heard from any politicians or anyone, except the police chief, about the shootings.”

However, Ward 1 Councilman Kenneth “Truck” Casey didn’t mince words, saying he and his colleagues have been working around the clock since the shooting.

“I spoke on behalf of what happened,” Casey said. “I talked about the New Year’s Eve shooting on WLOX. I don’t know why you didn’t see that. It’s not the mayor’s responsibility to come out and speak on behalf of my ward if I’ve already done so.”

Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said he understands safety is a top priority, but it takes a collaborative effort.

“The people love their community and they want to make sure their community is safe and we want to help them make the community safe,” he said. “But it’s a combined effort and without their support, we won’t be successful.”

Chief Ryle said no arrests have been made yet, but he commends members of the community for providing information as the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s sad,” Wible said. “You know, those are someone’s kids.”

“I’m on it with the chief of police,” Casey said. “I’m on with my colleagues, and I’m on it with the people of the community.”

