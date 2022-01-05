WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (Gray News) – Officers with the Manchester Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a case of a missing girl who hasn’t been seen in two years.

According to police, Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with second-degree assault against now 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

He also was charged with interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials are still searching for Harmony.

She was last seen at a residence in Manchester in October 2019, but police said her disappearance was only recently brought to their attention.

The mayor’s office said they received an email from someone expressing concern about Harmony’s well-being.

The most recent photos available of Harmony were taken when she was about 5 years old.

When last seen, she was about 4 feet tall. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is blind in her right eye, so she may be wearing glasses.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen her in the last couple of years to give them a call or text 603-203-6060.

“Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something, do what is right and call in. I cannot emphasize that enough,” said Chief Allen Aldenberg in a press conference. “Somebody out there knows something. It’s time for people to do the right thing. I cannot say it enough. I cannot emphasize it enough. Someone needs to call in, do the right and provide us information on where Harmony may be.”

A reward has been increased to $33,000 for information leading to Harmony.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Authorities searching for suspect in Christmas Eve shooting
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified,...
Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

Latest News

Committee members want to question Pence about his experience that day and Hannity about texts...
Jan. 6 committee asks Mike Pence, Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with investigation
Committee members want to question Pence about his experience that day and Hannity about texts...
Jan. 6 committee asks Mike Pence, Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with investigation
An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to...
Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
White House COVID-19 response team briefs public amid ongoing omicron surge