Emergency funding secured to replace Graveline Road Bridge

The Graveline Road Bridge over LaMotte Bayou is just east of the entrance to Shepard State Park. It’s one of Gautier’s oldest bridges, and has been concerning to drivers and pedestrians for years.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County bridge long overdue for repair finally has the funded to be replaced.

The Graveline Road Bridge over LaMotte Bayou is just east of the entrance to Shepard State Park. It’s one of Gautier’s oldest bridges, and has been concerning to drivers and pedestrians for years. Back in 2015, it received a failing grade from inspectors, and was slated for replacement. But getting the proper funding has been a major roadblock.

“The pilings are in trouble. That bridge is going to end up to be condemned. So we’ve been working since 2015 to get funding to replace it. Finally it looks like we’re going to get it,” Supervisor Ken Taylor told WLOX News.

A look under the Graveline Road Bridge shows worn pilings that desperately need to be replaced.
A look under the Graveline Road Bridge shows worn pilings that desperately need to be replaced.(WLOX)

Jackson County Supervisors approved an agreement with the Mississippi Department of Transportation to begin work on the $8.7 million project in the fall of 2022. Motorists will have to detour for about two years.

Taylor said the funding will come from the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Fund. The Mississippi Legislature recently transferred $89 million from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Act of 2021 into that emergency fund.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

