Drugs, guns seized, 16-year-old arrested after shooting reported in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A report of shots being fired in Gautier led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, along with several guns and marijuana being seized.

Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon on Kingfisher Drive. Officers responded after receiving a report of a vehicle driving down the road being fired at by multiple firearms, said a release from the City of Gautier.

Gautier Police Department’s Special Response Team and Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at the residence. Once inside, they found three firearms and six ounces of marijuana, said the release.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Another adult, who police have not identified, was taken into custody for the narcotics at the home and currently has charges pending with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

