WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Drugs, guns seized, 16-year-old arrested after shooting reported in Gautier

A report of shots being fired in Gautier led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, along with several...
A report of shots being fired in Gautier led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, along with several guns and marijuana being seized.(Facebook/Gautier Police Department)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A report of shots being fired in Gautier led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, along with several guns and marijuana being seized.

Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon on Kingfisher Drive. Officers responded after receiving a report of a vehicle driving down the road being fired at by multiple firearms, said a release from the City of Gautier.

Gautier Police Department’s Special Response Team and Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at the residence. Once inside, they found three firearms and six ounces of marijuana, said the release.

The Gautier Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant...

Posted by Gautier Police Department on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Another adult, who police have not identified, was taken into custody for the narcotics at the home and currently has charges pending with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Authorities searching for suspect in Christmas Eve shooting
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified,...
Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,592 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
6,592 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges
Warmer today with isolated showers
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
43-year-old Justin Edwards is charged with armed robbery after police say he robbed a gas...
Police: Ocean Springs man robbed gas station, gave money back, then was arrested