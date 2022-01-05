WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Arizona teen missing since early 2020 found in south Alabama

The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south...
The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south Alabama city for several months, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager who went missing from Arizona in March 2020 has been found in south Alabama and is in the process of being returned to her home state, officials with the city of Andalusia have confirmed.

The teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the city for several months, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson. Andalusia is located approximately 90 miles south of Montgomery.

Hudson said the teen was picked up after a tip was made earlier in the day. After opening an investigation, the police department was able to gather enough information to obtain a search warrant of the home in question.

The teen was using an assumed name and was believed to have been accompanied by a relative when they came to Alabama several months ago to live with another relative, the chief explained.

Hudson said the girl was turned over to the Alabama Department of Youth Services which is awaiting action from the State of Arizona, where she is a ward of the state.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Authorities searching for suspect in Christmas Eve shooting
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Moss Point in November have been identified,...
Skeletal remains found in Moss Point identified as 60-year-old man
Eighty-four-year-old Carl Lee Wells, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.
84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,592 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
Mississippi reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day since pandemic began
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges
A report of shots being fired in Gautier led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, along with several...
Drugs, guns seized, 16-year-old arrested after shooting reported in Gautier
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy