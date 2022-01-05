AMR offering cash bonuses to emergency workers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are in demand on the Coast, and there’s cash being offered to fill the gaps.

American Medical Response is offering cash bonuses, both to attract new hires and to keep current employees.

Life as a paramedic or emergency medical technician is fast-paced. It requires not only medical skills but quick thinking and a willingness to work hard.

To compete for new workers and keep current staff, American Medical Response is offering cash.

“$15,000 retention bonus for current paramedics that work here that are full-time and a $15,000 sign-on bonus for one year for paramedics who come in from part-time to full-time or new paramedics who come in,” said Marcian Bullard, an EMT/paramedic.

For EMTs, the offer is $2,500 for those who stay six months.

The pay follows the work. Typically each ambulance is staffed with one paramedic and one EMT. Paramedics are trained for a more advanced level of care. EMTs can get into the field with about one semester of training. That training is available at AMR, local community colleges and a new program for high school seniors offered at the Gaston Point College & Career Readiness Institute in Gulfport.

For Bullard, the Air Force provided his training.

“I had a huge advantage because our requirements were to be an EMT, so going to the local market, it was easy to find a job that was similar to what I did in the military,” he said.

Bullard has since been trained as a paramedic.

“I love doing this job and this was a great transition over from the military to civilian,” he said.

Military training can provide a great background for a civilian first-responder job. Many go into police, but paramedic and EMT work is also an option.

“It doesn’t matter what job you had prior in the military, you can actually come here and get training and learn how to do it,” Bullard said.

