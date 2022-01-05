WLOX Careers
Accused ‘child predator’ charged with failure to register, bond set at $25K

Michael Joe Whitaker, 49, of Hattiesburg, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, and his bond was set at $25,000.(Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An accused “child predator” had his bond set on Wednesday afternoon at the Jones County Justice Court.

Michael Joe Whitaker, 49, of Hattiesburg, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, and his bond was set at $25,000.

On Monday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department asked the public for help finding Whitaker, who reportedly “absconded.”

JCSD said Whitaker was a “child predator” who has “committed sex crimes in several states.”

According to the JCSD, he was taken back into custody on Tuesday.

JCSD Criminal Investigator Wesley Waites said Whitaker was convicted of rape in Oklahoma in 1992 and convicted of an indecent proposal of a child in 1995, also in Oklahoma.

Whitaker was also convicted of two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 14 in Harrison County in 2002, Waites said.

He is currently being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

