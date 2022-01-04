Stone County residents speak out against proposed Enviva plant location

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday for the first time, residents of Stone County got a chance to express their concerns about a proposed plant near Wiggins.

Residents told the Board of Supervisors that they were in favor of jobs, but didn’t like the location of the plant.

“I’m not opposed against revenue, but I’m opposed against any company that comes and brings danger to the life of the citizens of our city,” said the Rev. Robert James with Stone County NAACP.

The concerns voiced by Stone County centered on the potential environmental impact of the proposed Enviva pellet production plant, which would be larger than the one being built in Lucedale.

Multiple people said they’ve read about environmental violations in several states.

Brad Alexander is one of them. He lives near the proposed plant and led the discussion Monday.

“The pine pellet plant industry, and specifically Enviva, has a documented history of environmental violations and fines. they are known polluters and they are known to be environmental regulation violators. Undisputable fact,” resident Brad Alexander said.

Alexander and his wife told the board Enviva invited them to tour a plant in Florida. County leaders were also invited, but none went.

Alexander said he learned 440 trucks go in and out of the Florida plant every day.

“People who pollute the night with light, people who pollute with noise, VOCs chemicals and abundant 24-hour traffic do not enhance neighborhoods,” Alexander said. “Our immediate community, we’re going to lose some quality of life because of that. I may be nerdy, but I like to walk outside at night, walk my little dog, and I love looking at the stars on a clear night.”

The concern over potential noise pollution was of great concern to other residents as well.

For some residents of Stone County, the quiet of living in the country is priceless. For others, it is essential for their work.

“I need quiet because I work with musicians from all around the world and I can not have any noise,” said Alison Pryce. “That’s why I bought that property in the first place.”

Pryce bought land and built a house just outside of Wiggins five years ago. The land just south of hers was being used for timber development, so she felt comfortable that her peace would not be disturbed.

“Not knowing that they were going to do anything other than plant trees behind me,” Pryce added.

Now, even with the seven-acre buffer, she put between herself and that land, Pryce is worried that she will lose the quiet she requires to transcribe composers’ music.

“Any kind of droning or humming sound prevents me from working at all,” she said.

The entrance to the proposed plant in Stone County is at a spot on Highway 49 that several residents said is an invitation for traffic accidents.

County leaders listened and defended their support of the project.

“The way the board of supervisors has been looking at this is to create industries, to create jobs, and that’s every county in the state of Mississippi. That should be the desire is to create jobs,” said Stone County Board President Lance Pearson.

Scott Maddox of the Stone County Economic Development Partnership was concerned that some of the information cited by residents may not have been accurate.

“I think there’s still a lot of room for discussion on this there’s still a lot of room for looking into the facts and seeing what they actually are, and we’ll go from there,” Maddox said.

The Stone County EDP has worked with the Mississippi Development Authority to promote the plant site. The Stone County Enterprise first reported about the potential site in December of 2020, and Enviva sent a press release about the plant in April.

However, the board is still obliged under a non-disclosure agreement not to release certain information, which is why so many residents were caught off guard by rumors of the plant.

Pryce wants to see the discussion moved to a public arena.

“There must be a proper public hearing. There must be an inquiry because it’s affecting too many people,” Prycee said. “And what I object to is the silence and deception that has apparently been going on.”

Board of Supervisors President Lance Pearson assured those in attendance, the conversation would take place in the open as soon as the NDA was lifted.

“Now’s when the company will come in and do their PR stuff,” Pearson said.

Monday was only the first of what is now expected to be a very public discussion about the proposed plant.

The Stone County Supervisors confirmed that they have committed $700,000 to help Enviva buy the land for the plant, and said they will recoup that money through tax revenue.

Enviva has said it plans to build the Stone County Plant in 2023.

