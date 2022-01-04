WLOX Careers
Some South Mississippians unbothered by cold snap

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - What started off as a pretty cold day stayed a pretty cold day in South Mississippi Monday. But, the cold didn’t stop some from getting out and about to enjoy the sunshine. Whether it was walking to get exercise, or taking a stroll through Jones Park, along Highway 90, or on the beach.

Others brought the dog out for a jog along the shoreline while others busted out the metal detector to see if they could find anything worthwhile.

The one thing that stayed the same though was the cold wasn’t keeping them inside.

“It’s the first Monday of January. I just wanted to get out and exercise and enjoy the sunshine,” said Gulfport resident Catina Satcher. “The sunshine is what really drew me out. I just wanted to be near the water and near the beach. Get my mind clear and get my walk in.”

“It’s not bad out, not bad out at all. I was originally from Missouri and I think they have 12 degree weather, so yeah, this is nice,” said Gulfport resident Orval Shelton.

Temperatures are expected to fall again Monday night, but are not expected to stay down for too long.

