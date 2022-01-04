WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘The patients have suffered long enough’: Cannabis advocates call on governor to support legislation

Cannabis advocates in Mississippi
Cannabis advocates in Mississippi(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local advocates for medical marijuana use in Mississippi want state lawmakers to hear their concerns and take action now.

Angie Calhoun, founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, held a press conference on the south steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday morning, calling for an end to the battle against medical cannabis, so that patients can get relief.

She shared the story of her son’s medical marijuana journey and how he had to eventually move to Colorado to get the treatment he needs legally.

”I’m begging you Governor Reeves to show love and compassion to the patients, your constituents, who are suffering with debilitating medical conditions by signing this bill into law as it’s presented to you. The patients have suffered long enough,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun says she founded the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance last year to give patients a voice across the state.

There are also law enforcement, state leaders and others who are members of MCPA.

Reeves says he will not support legislation supporting medical marijuana as it’s currently written, as he’s concerned it will put too much marijuana on the streets of Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: Two victims in New Year’s Eve mass shooting also fired shots
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
JCSD asking for help locating sex offender
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new...
17,525 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported over New Year’s holiday in Mississippi
Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County

Latest News

The Graveline Road Bridge over LaMotte Bayou is just east of the entrance to Shepard State...
Emergency funding secured to replace Graveline Road Bridge
Mayor George Bass says it's unlikely talks will pick up anytime soon.
BREAKING NEWS: Board of Alderman puts Long Beach annexation plans on hold
Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Authorities searching for suspect in Christmas Eve shooting
Warmer ahead of Thursday's front
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast