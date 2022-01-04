WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

John Rhys Plumlee to enter transfer portal

John Rhys Plumlee takes the snap in the 2019 Egg Bowl
John Rhys Plumlee takes the snap in the 2019 Egg Bowl(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss football and baseball player John Rhys Plumlee announced he will enter the transfer portal.

The quarterback-turned receiver ends his football career with over 1,300 all-purpose yards and just under 1,000 passing yards. On the baseball diamond, Plumlee hit .267 this past year with seven stolen bases and five extra base hits.

Jerrion Ealy and Dontario Drummond also announced their intentions to enter the NFL draft after the Sugar Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: Two victims in New Year’s Eve mass shooting also fired shots
Hannah and Joshua Giorgio say choosing New Year's Day to make their wedding vows will have a...
Couple ties the knot at private airport in Harrison County on New Year’s Day
What started as a celebration of the New Year turned into a frightening moment that one...
VIDEO: Firework show goes wrong at New Year’s Eve celebration in Picayune
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU makes final preps ahead of Texas Bowl
Alvin Kamara scored the lone touchdown for the Saints in their win.
Saints triumph in low-scoring affair over the Panthers
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96)...
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt
Thursday night, a sell out crowd welcomed the Port Huron Prowlers and the Columbus River...
South Mississippi embraces pro hockey... again