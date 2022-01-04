John Rhys Plumlee to enter transfer portal

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss football and baseball player John Rhys Plumlee announced he will enter the transfer portal.

The quarterback-turned receiver ends his football career with over 1,300 all-purpose yards and just under 1,000 passing yards. On the baseball diamond, Plumlee hit .267 this past year with seven stolen bases and five extra base hits.

Jerrion Ealy and Dontario Drummond also announced their intentions to enter the NFL draft after the Sugar Bowl.

