JCSD asking for help locating sex offender

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a convicted sex offender.

49-year-old Michael Joe Whitaker is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to investigators, Whitaker is considered a serious threat to public safety.

“This guy with his history of rape and multiple counts of sexual battery against children under the age of 14 and now he’s disappeared and this guy is a predator...,” said Wesley Waites, JCSD Criminal Investigator. “And I feel that it’s just not safe with him being on the street and not knowing where he is because like I say he is a child predator and I feel like that he is a threat to the public until we get him in custody because of his past.”

We’re told Whitaker was convicted of two sex crimes in Harrison County. JCSD says he transferred to Jones County after apparently seeking rehabilitation in a Jones County facility.

The sheriff’s department says he was removed from that facility because of inappropriate behavior.

“He was kicked out because of indecent, inappropriate sexual behavior toward other people making sexual remarks toward the other people there and propositioning people sexually,” Waites said.

Whitaker has committed sex crimes in several states and is a child predator according to the department.

“Back in 1992, he was convicted of rape in the first degree in Oklahoma...,” Waites said. “In 1995 he was convicted of indecent proposal to a child. That was also in Oklahoma in 1995. And in 2002, he was convicted of two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 14 in Harrison County.”

If you have any information on Whitaker, you’re asked to call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

