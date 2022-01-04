WLOX Careers
‘Armed and dangerous’: Authorities searching for suspect in Christmas Eve shooting

Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.(Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s office is asking for help finding a suspect connected to a Christmas Eve shooting.

Anthony Raymond Barnes is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.

On Dec. 24, around 8:30 a.m., Hancock County deputies responded to a shooting on West Issaquena Street in Bay St. Louis.

If you see Barnes, please use caution as he was last known to be armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals on felony charges.

