Frigid this morning. Cool and dry today.

We made it to freezing this morning along the coast! You definitely want to bundle up this morning. A few clouds will move in today, but no rain is expected. We’ll warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

It’s going to be chilly tonight, but we’ll stay well above freezing. A slight breeze along the coast will keep temps in the mid to upper 40s along the coast. Inland areas will drop into the low 40s. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us will be dry.

We’ll see temperatures climb up into the upper 60s on Thursday. A cold front will bring a few showers, but not much rain is expected. Cooler air will move in by Friday. We’ll drop down into the 30s by Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be cool and sunny. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

