Freedom Lighthouse shining light on addition recovery

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - At Freedom Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Center, the motto is “we don’t sling dope, we sling hope.” The nonprofit located in Hancock County continues to grow and share its faith-based service with those in need.

Last July, we showed you how those recovering from addiction were turning storage containers into transitional living spaces. Six months later, they’re completed and in use for those on their way to recovery.

“We have two bunkhouses finished. One for our houseparent, and we have these four gentlemen that you just met here. So we’re at full capacity,” said Jarrod Bourgeois, founder of Freedom Lighthouse who is also a former addict.

Mike McAndrew is also continuing a post-addiction journey. He’s fired up about building more bunkhouses for those also seeking the light of addiction recovery.

“I love designing things and building things and putting things together and working with my hands,” McAndrew said. “I’m ready to get this build going and get some more guys in here.”

They’re also hoping down the road they can continue to build these bunkhouses to help fund this nonprofit organization.

“We need an army of addicts in recovery to go out there and help people get out of the darkness,” Bourgeois added.

Freedom Lighthouse plans to hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at their location on Jan. 14 with Waveland Mayor Mike Smith and others in attendance.

