WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months.

The agency has not changed the recommended booster interval for people who got other vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson booster interval is two months and the Moderna vaccine can be given six months after initial doses.

The CDC also recommended that kids ages 5 to 11 with moderately or severely weakened immune systems receive an additional dose 28 days after their second Pfizer shot. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for that age group.

The CDC’s decisions followed moves by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. The FDA also approved Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15. The CDC has not announced a recommendation about that, but a CDC expert advisory committee is expected to take up the matter during a meeting Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: Two victims in New Year’s Eve mass shooting also fired shots
Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new...
17,525 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported over New Year’s holiday in Mississippi

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers
One motorist said they were insufficiently prepared for the cold.
Driver stuck on Virginia interstate: 'We don't have winter jackets with us'
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
Pediatric hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations