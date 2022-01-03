WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding

By Sophia Perricone and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – For many people, Jan. 1 means new beginnings and new resolutions. But for Kitten Kay Sera, Jan. 1 will forever be her historic wedding anniversary.

“I’m actually marrying the color pink,” Sera told KVVU.

With a wedding ceremony at noon Saturday, Sera was the first person to marry a color.

“I actually have a giant pink swatch, like a pink paint swatch, so the colors are like my favorite,” Sera explained. “They’re all listed, and I’ll be holding my pink swatch.”

Sera said she’s had her relationship with the color pink for more than 40 years.

The idea to tie the knot with the color came two years ago when a kid skateboarding was poking fun at her for wearing pink.

“A kid said to me on a skateboard, he said, ‘Wow you love pink, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘You love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’ I thought, ‘This kid’s on to something,’” Sera explained.

While the idea to marry a color may sound a bit far-fetched, Sera said she encourages everyone to do what they love while they still can.

“Have fun with it! Have a ball,” she said. “You’re only here for a little bit of time. Have a blast.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Fourth person dies in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting, coroner says
Hannah and Joshua Giorgio say choosing New Year's Day to make their wedding vows will have a...
Couple ties the knot at private airport in Harrison County on New Year’s Day
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting
What started as a celebration of the New Year turned into a frightening moment that one...
VIDEO: Firework show goes wrong at New Year’s Eve celebration in Picayune

Latest News

Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
2 still missing in Colorado fire; cause under investigation
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
President Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech on Jan. 6 focused on sustaining democracy —...
Biden faces altered view of US democracy after Jan. 6