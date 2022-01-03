WLOX Careers
Very cold this morning. Staying chilly this afternoon.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Winter is back! We’ve dropped down into the mid 30s this morning, and we’re seeing some cloud cover. It’s going to stay very chilly today, and it will be a struggle to warm up near 50. Clouds will hang around this morning, but we may see more sunshine by the afternoon.

A clear sky and a calmer wind will allow temperatures to plummet tonight. We’ll be near freezing again by Tuesday morning. Inland areas could reach the upper 20s. You’ll need to protect your plants and pets from the cold tonight. While it doesn’t look like a widespread pipe busting freeze, it’s a good idea to protect any exposed pipes.

Tuesday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer air returns on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Isolated showers are possible. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s by Thursday ahead of a cold front. A few more showers are expected. Cooler air returns on Friday with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

