Saints’ path to a playoff berth comes into focus

The Falcons beat the Saints in their first matchup of the 2021 regular season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:32 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - To clinch their fifth straight playoff berth, the New Orleans Saints must beat the Atlanta Falcons on the road next Sunday, Jan. 9 and will need to get a little help from the Los Angeles Rams.

New Orleans (8-8) will make the postseason with a win in their finale, coupled with a Rams home victory over the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

The other six playoff berths in the NFC have been clinched. San Francisco and New Orleans are fighting for the last spot.

The Saints’ game in Atlanta has been moved from a noon start to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff. The Saints-Falcons contest will take place simultaneously with the Niners-Rams matchup.

If the Saints do make the playoffs, they’ll enter the postseason tournament as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They would take on the No. 2 seed, the Rams.

