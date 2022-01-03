WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who served as majority leader during a 30-year career in the Senate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week.

The leaders of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said in a statement Sunday night that ceremonies honoring Reid at the Capitol will take place on Jan. 12.

Events will include a formal arrival and departure ceremony. Details were to be announced later. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was being limited to invited guests only.

“Few dedicated their life and career to working for and delivering for working families like Harry Reid, and it will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week,” Schumer said. Pelosi said it was her “solemn honor” to pay tribute to “a legendary leader, a great American and my dear friend.”

Reid, 82, died last Tuesday at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after battling pancreatic cancer. A memorial service was planned for Saturday in Las Vegas.

Beginning with his election to the U.S. House in 1982, Reid served in Congress longer than anyone in Nevada history. He retired from the Senate in 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County
Hannah and Joshua Giorgio say choosing New Year's Day to make their wedding vows will have a...
Couple ties the knot at private airport in Harrison County on New Year’s Day
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Fourth person dies in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting, coroner says
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting
What started as a celebration of the New Year turned into a frightening moment that one...
VIDEO: Firework show goes wrong at New Year’s Eve celebration in Picayune

Latest News

A dealership sign is seen outside of Honda certified used car dealership in Schaumburg, Ill.,...
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. A documentary...
Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Hollywood Minute: Betty White celebration to go on Jan. 17
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury to resume deliberations after holiday break