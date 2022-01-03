Cold weather shelters opening as temperature drops in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s the first freeze of the season and South Mississippi is prepared.

In Gulfport, the Salvation Army is doing what it does best, helping people. It’s setting up a cold-weather shelter at St. Peter’s By The Sea Episcopal Church.

“Anytime the weather is below 35 degrees, we want to be able to offer a warm place to stay with a couple good meals for the folks out on the street living in tents or their car,” said Maj. Jerry Friday, Salvation Army.

Folks will get a cot to sleep on and a hot meal to keep them fed. Major Jerry Friday said it’s a group effort that couldn’t be done alone.

“We would not be able to do this without the volunteers,” said Friday. “I’ve got Ted from Trinity United Methodist, we got folks from St. Peter’s, First United Methodist, and several churches came together. As well as other agencies like Feed My Sheep, who have all came together to make this happen.”

Over in D’Iberville, the Multipurpose Building is offering the same for those without a place to go. Former Harrison County Supervisor Windy Swetman operates the shelter. He said the shelter doesn’t cost taxpayers time.

And it’s a group effort that gets the job done.

“We partner with Harco Board of Supervisors, Coast Transit Authority, and different local missions like Seashore, Back Bay Mission, Loaves and Fishes, these are all partners,” said Windy Swetman, D’Iberville Cold Weather Shelter Operator.

Other shelters were also open Sunday night. In Hancock County, folks can escape the cold at the county’s Storm Prep Building in the Kiln.

