Coast residents prepare for blast of frigid temperatures

Garden staff at Fazzio's Home and Farm Center in Harrison County unroll coverings on their "Hoop Houses" designed to protect the citrus plants from freezing.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - While shelters are operating for those less fortunate, other Coast residents are making preparations for themselves, their pets and livestock and their property as they brace for the cold blast.

As the temperatures turn frigid, Becky Rutledge of Long Beach has set her priorities.

“Horses first. Horses first,” she said with a smile. “All the pipes at the barn are wrapped up tight so they have water. And, my husband has to do the house. So, I don’t know what he’s done, but my barn is secure.”

And those horses are getting a warm bed tonight.

“So, I’m up here to buy some stall shavings to bed my babies down thick.”

With temperatures expected in the 30s in South Mississippi, Fazzio’s Home and Farm Center in Lyman had its share of customers buying everything to stay warm and protected.

While pipe-bursting temperatures aren’t a big concern, some of that run was with faucet protectors and pipe insulation.

And customer Michael Moran needed a source of heat to protect his water well.

“I live out in the county so, I don’t have the luxury of calling the city for water repairs,” he said. “So, preventative measures.”

The garden staff at Fazzio’s move several plants inside and protected the rest of the citrus with their new “Hoop Houses.”

Garden expert Karen Ball said the roller coaster weather pattern is “crazy” compared to when she started at Fazzio’s 22 years ago. And plants are paying for it.

“It got a little bit cold, then it got hot again,” she said. “And the plants said, ‘I don’t need to dormant. Let me come back and put flowers on.’ "

“It’s messing the plants up,” Ball said. “They’re like, ‘What? What do you mean it’s not spring?’ "

Like the blueberry bushes.

“Typically, this time of year, I would expect blueberries to look like this,” Ball said showing a bush with bare branches. Then, pointing to a flowering blueberry bush, she said, “However, we have blueberries that are looking like this. So, to me, they’re not understanding what time of year it is. They’re out of synch.”

And, in that state, if it freezes, it’s possible that the bush will lose a whole season of blueberries.

Rutledge has learned to live with the ups and downs.

“We’re South Mississippi, man!” she said with a laugh. “It’s only going to be a three-day winter, so, we’re going to go right back to summer, so this is all over with and it’s going to be gone!”

And, true to form, as Eric has mentioned, the temperatures will be going back up later this week.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast