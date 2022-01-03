WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Annual list of banished words released

Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of...
Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of banished words.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lake Superior State University has put phrases like “wait, what?” on its annual list of banished words.

The school received thousands of submissions for words or terms that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness.

For example, the school says “no worries” is a meaningless substitute for “you’re welcome.”

Phrases like “at the end of the day” and “new normal” made reappearances this year after first being banished in 1999 and 2012.

Other phrases on the list are “that being said,” “asking for a friend,” “circle back,” “deep dive,” “you’re on mute” and “supply chain.”

Lake Superior State University has released a list of banished words since 1976.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Fourth person dies in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting, coroner says
Hannah and Joshua Giorgio say choosing New Year's Day to make their wedding vows will have a...
Couple ties the knot at private airport in Harrison County on New Year’s Day
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting
What started as a celebration of the New Year turned into a frightening moment that one...
VIDEO: Firework show goes wrong at New Year’s Eve celebration in Picayune

Latest News

Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
2 still missing in Colorado fire; cause under investigation
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
President Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech on Jan. 6 focused on sustaining democracy —...
Biden faces altered view of US democracy after Jan. 6