84-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Claiborne County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired on Highway 18 in Hermanville, Mississippi on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male subject with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Morques Johnson, 43, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carl Lee Wells, 84, who deputies allege as the suspect, was taken into custody.

Wells is charged with 1st-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

